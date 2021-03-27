I peered into the back of the van and a bit of dread fell over me. I had brought the wrong boots.

Thinking back to the night before, I had been giddy. I was going on an adventure, and not just any old adventure, but what was billed as a “mystery adventure” with the College of Southern Idaho’s outdoor recreation center. After receiving my confirmation email and given a list of things to bring, I was already beginning to piece together what CSI might have in store for us — like a trip to some hot springs? I just didn’t know which ones.

My dread quickly subsided as I was greeted by my mystery companions. Dani Collins, 25, was a nursing student. She hadn’t lived in Twin Falls long but was already checking off Idaho’s hidden gems in rapid fashion. Mary Tyrone, 57, was an outdoor program regular. Her jovial spirit I would learn to cherish by the end of our little getaway. Lydia Stevens, 20, working on her visual communications degree, came across as reserved but happy to be headed to the mountains. Angel Trujillo, 23, a veteran, was never short on conversation and found ways to keep everyone feeling included on the day. To round out this motley crew of adventure seekers was our fearless leader, Maren Hunter, interim outdoor programs coordinator and all-around outdoor guru.

After a brief orientation Hunter offered up the front seat to me as we loaded up and headed out onto the high desert plains in CSI’s sprinter van.

As the miles ticked off, topics of conversation varied widely. Collins, Hunter and I mostly spoke about the great outdoors. Where we’d been and what we’d like to see next. I pumped Hunter for information about different Idaho mountain ranges and the best places to go backpacking.

Pulling into Ketchum for a short break and a chance to grab food, I decided to try my luck at the local grocery market. My eyes drifted over Ketchum Burritos and realized I wouldn’t have any way to heat them up and then to my astonishment I locked onto some spicy tuna sushi rolls. Normally I wouldn’t go out of my way for grocery store sushi but this was Ketchum. I gleefully returned to the van with my treasured sushi tucked away and off we went.

Nearing our destination, I began to wonder again how my waterproof hiking boots were going to hold up when Hunter started to pull over. I guess it was time to find out.

Part of the mystery adventure turned out to be snowshoeing. I hadn’t brought my snow boots, just some hikers. After getting strapped in though, I found that all my worries had been for naught. The snow was packed in and I wasn’t sinking anywhere. It was going to be a good hike.

Staying just off the groomed trail, I watched as our merry little crew began to adjust to our newfound freedom on the snow. I jumped ahead and began making photos of my group and the surrounding mountains. The plan was to see how far we’d get in 45 minutes. There was no real destination, we just wanted to explore the outdoors and take in the fresh air. It was a nice change of pace compared to most of my outings. Tyrone exclaimed, “I want to have grand adventures and get tattoos.” I admired her spirit. Collins and Trujillo discussed the difference between Generation Z and Millennials, namely how Gen Z is the generation of Tik-Tokers. I smirked because I remembered having similar conversations between Generation X and Millennials many moons ago.

After a mile or two of crunchy snow beneath our feet, we came to a clearing. It was time to break out what we’d all brought for lunch. I proudly displayed my immaculate sushi rolls to giggles and head scratches. I looked like I’d just won the lottery as I delighted in my excellent choice of trail food.

Now for the second part of our mystery journey. Since the email the night before had mentioned bringing a swimsuit, I had deduced that we were going to a hot spring. I just didn’t know which one.

Turned out to be Boat Box Hot Spring. The crew waded around the small pools surrounding the old ocean buoy (I had to look that up) stuck right in the Salmon River while a couple of men from Austin, Texas, drank whiskey and took in the sights. They asked for a photo, and since I was playing photographer I obliged. I wandered the river bank looking for unique angles. As much as I love hot springs, I’ve always found more joy in taking photos around them rather than getting into them. I could tell the group was getting bushed, the chatter had decreased, and Stevens was nearly passed out as she soaked in a shallow pool nearby.

It was time to get dried off and head home. As the mountain ranges grew distant, the sagebrush began to take root among the lava fields. Rarely the passenger, I took in the view as we crossed the Perrine Bridge over the mighty Snake River. It had been a tremendous day of making new acquaintances and soaking in nature — not a bad Wednesday if you ask me.

Drew Nash is a photojournalist at the Times-News and long time thrill seeker.

