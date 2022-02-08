WATCH NOW: Filer robotics team has its sights set on world championship

FILER — Delilah the cow-bot has a dating profile.

Listed as 6 months old and 18 inches tall, without her extendable arms, Delilah has a sassy personality.

“She only does what’s best for her, and will shut down if you press the wrong buttons,” the profile reads. “Sometimes, when she gets cranky she will flip herself on her side, but only in practice (wink wink).”

Delilah was created by five students from Filer: Bodie Lierman, Kaylee Lierman, Josiah Graff, Tori Albritton and Keegan Claiborn. A mix of home school and public school students, the group hopes Delilah’s profile will help introduce her to potential robot pairs.

With the team name Haywired, the group is participating in the FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition. FIRST is a global robotics community that hosts a range of competitions for kids in pre-kindergarten through high school.

“A lot of teams we go up against have those engineers as parents or connections,” said Tori Albritton, a junior. “And we are just out here in a garage going ‘It should work, maybe...hopefully,’ and it does, it’s mostly just wiggling parts until they are in the correct spot.”

Haywired is unique because most teams are funded by a school.

Angela Lierman, the adult coach for the team, had to pay for all the equipment out of her pocket. The entire robot costs almost $3,000.

“The brains alone are about $1,000,” said Josiah Graff, a sophomore.

This year the state championship will be held in Buhl on March 5. Because Idaho doesn’t meet the minimum number of teams, there will be more out-of-state teams than local ones.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, teams across the state disbanded, dropping the total number of teams to 14.

“It’s really hard to build one of these remotely,” Albritton said.

During competitions, teams are paired together to form an alliance. That alliance must work together against another set of teams to complete a series of challenges. One of the challenges involves picking up blocks and setting them on a multi-level tower.

Although Haywired won the state FIRST Lego League Championship in 2020, the world championship was canceled.

In 2021, the team was part of the winning alliance during the state championship but again, the world championship was canceled.

Attending the world championship in Texas is expensive. The team would need more than $25,000 if they qualify in March.

FIRST requires that teams raise funds, market their team brand and do community outreach. To raise money last year Haywired sold bags of Lego bricks, held a spaghetti dinner, and sold cinnamon rolls.

This year to raise money, the team partnered with Buhl company, 1,000 Springs Mill. If you use code ID101 at checkout, 15% of your purchase goes towards the team.

“These students will ultimately be our future, whether it’s engineering or designing or building these robots for us in the future,” said Becky Dembowski, business development manager for 1,000 Springs Mill. “So if we can support them any way we can, I think it would be invaluable to invest in that.”

Participating in robotics has helped a few of the students figure out what they want to do in the future.

“This is how I found my career,” Albritton said. “I want to do mechanical engineering and I want to work with NASA’s robots.”

Beyond technical skills, spending countless hours together has helped everyone learn how to work as a team.

“This is going to help with almost any job because a lot of jobs you have to get along with people and this helps a ton with that,” said Claiborn, the newest member of the team.

Another part of teamwork is learning when to let other people take over. Roles are split up to allow everyone to contribute what they are passionate about.

“I don’t really do any of the mechanical stuff, that’s not my thing,” said Kaylee Lierman. “I design and do artistic stuff, so I did all the cow print and our poster board and I created our logo.”

Dealing with defeat is another life skill the group has learned.

In January, Haywired participated in the Utah State FTC Championship, in Cedar City, Utah. They were in third place till the third match and then technical difficulties caused them to place 15 out of 36 teams.

“We know that it’s either going to work in our favor or it’s not,” Albritton said. “And we just have to keep a smile on our faces.”

Because they have found joy in the process, they hope more teams pop up around the state.

“It’s not just about robotics. It’s about connecting with the community and showing them the world of robotics is just around the corner and that it’s accessible for anyone of any age,” Albritton said.

