Watch Now: Dust storm and high wind warnings last until 10 p.m.; some areas could freeze

BURLEY — There are several active weather warnings in the Magic Valley Wednesday through Thursday morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reports it responded to a number of crashes Wednesday attributed to blowing dust causing zero-visibility.
"If you can avoid traveling during this time, please do so," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "This is especially true near barren fields where the wind pushes the dust across the roadway creating 0 visibility conditions. If you have to travel please slow down and use caution."
A high wind warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for much of the eastern Magic Valley for west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55.
High wind advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. in the rest of the Magic Valley. Freeze warnings are in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Warnings are in effect in the eastern Magic Valley, including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.
A freeze advisory is also in effect for these areas. Temperatures as low as 30 are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The national weather service suggests that people avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the weather service said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
In the western Magic Valley, a wind advisory is in effect for winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could move unsecured objects and cause minor property damage. Tree limbs
could be blown down. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles on north-south roads due to crosswinds. Blowing dust may also reduce visibility.
A frost advisory is also in effect for the western Magic Valley. Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
