Watch Now: Dust storm and high wind warnings last until 10 p.m.; some areas could freeze

BURLEY — There are several active weather warnings in the Magic Valley Wednesday through Thursday morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reports it responded to a number of crashes Wednesday attributed to blowing dust causing zero-visibility.

"If you can avoid traveling during this time, please do so," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "This is especially true near barren fields where the wind pushes the dust across the roadway creating 0 visibility conditions. If you have to travel please slow down and use caution."

A high wind warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for much of the eastern Magic Valley for west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55.

High wind advisories are in effect until 10 p.m. in the rest of the Magic Valley. Freeze warnings are in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Warnings are in effect in the eastern Magic Valley, including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

A freeze advisory is also in effect for these areas. Temperatures as low as 30 are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.