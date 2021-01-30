Watch now: Dedication to a fallen friend. Bench, bridge opened at Ritter Island

WENDELL — Friday’s drizzle didn’t hamper folks from attending the Ritter Island Bridge and Steven Groves bench dedication ceremonies at Thousand Springs State Park. The new bridge is officially open to the public. Friday’s dedication served as a formal opening of the new steel bridge and the memorial bench for a fallen friend.
The old bridge was built in 1966 and torn down in fall 2020. The new bridge measures 103 feet long and 16 feet wide and features weathered steel, which gives the bridge a rusty-looking finish and helps insulate the metal over time. The bridge is built to last 75 years.
“Between design and construction, the entire thing cost around $600,000 dollars,” Idaho State Parks and Recreation public information officer Craig Quintana said. “I’d sure like to be around 75 years to see if that guarantee comes true, but the design life is 75 years,” he also added laughingly.
The dedication ceremony of the memorial bench for former Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation employee Steven Groves, who died in a UTV accident in May 2019 near Steck Park in Washington County, was unveiled as well.
“The memorial bench was something his friends and family were contributing to,” Quintana said.
“Steven was many things to many people,” said Steven Grove’s father, Norman Hugh Groves. “He was a good son, a good friend, and foremost a good person. Steven enjoyed Ritter Island with his family and friends and we would like to continue to enjoy it with him.
Steven Groves was unable to release himself from his harness while riding as a passenger in the UTV.
He received third-degree burns over a large part of his body and died from his injuries at a Salt Lake City burn center after being initially sent to Weiser Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Ritter Island was a favorite place of Groves and his family, who used to have a second home in Hagerman as well. Ritter seemed like a nice place to put that memorial, Quintana said.