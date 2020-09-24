Watch now: Dance Force Drew Nash Sep 24, 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Related to this story +26 Local PHOTOS: Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course 3 hrs ago The Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course takes place Thursday night, Sept. 24, 2020, in Twin Falls. VIDEO: Dance Force performs at light show 2 hrs ago Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career Watch Now: Xavier Charter School Graduation Watch Now: Xavier Charter School Graduation Watch now: Tiny house winner Watch now: Tiny house winner Watch now: Taps across America Watch now: Taps across America