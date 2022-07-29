WATCH NOW: Burley's Mill End Fabrics closes doors

BURLEY — A store that’s been part of the downtown tapestry for the past 36 years is closing its doors.

Marilyn Felt and her late husband, Kraig Felt Sr., opened the store in 1986 where it anchored the northwest corner of Overland Avenue and 14th Street.

It was a supply haven for Mini-Cassia sewers and craftsmen and offered them a place to network with the like-minded.

“I’m sad,” Mill End Fabrics employee, Pam Lewis, said as she straightened items on shelves that were rearranged by customers eager to stock up on their sewing notions. “But I want Marilyn to retire and enjoy her life. She’s worked hard and she deserves it. She’s been a wonderful boss.”

One of five employees at the store, Lewis worked at the store for three years.

“Marilyn is so knowledgeable and she has a little bit of everything here,” Lewis said. “Whenever I asked her a question, I never got an eye roll. I’m expecting standing room only on Saturday when we close the doors as customers come in to say goodbye to her.”

Felt, 75, said she’s had the store up for sale for two years, but many people did not seem to know about it.

Internet company Fybercom has purchased the building and Felt has also sold the inventory and the people who purchased the inventory intend to reopen a store in a different location.

Customer Donna Meade, of Heyburn, loaded her cart with spools of rickrack ribbon.

“I’m really stocking up on this,” Meade said.

Meade makes aprons to sell at Perkins Restaurant, and said the rickrack is hard to find online, and is rarely available in the jumbo sizes carried at Mills End Fabrics.

“We are really going to miss her and her employees," Meade said. "She has the best variety and her prices are pretty great."

Customer Madeline Staley of Albion picked out fabric to make her husband a blanket.

A year ago, she made herself a quilt, which he loves, she said.

“I’m really sad to see the store go, I love it here,” she said.

Felt said she will miss hearing about her customer’s projects.

“We love show and tell here,” she said.

When the Felts opened the store, her sister and brother-in-law owned a chain of Mill End Fabrics stores.

“At the time I was very happy for my sister but I couldn’t see myself behind the counter,” Felt said.

At times the learning curve was steep, she said.

“I’m just an ordinary person and there is so much variety here,’ she said. “But I especially liked helping people figure out how to design their quilts.”

Felt, who raised nine children, said her youngest spent time in a playpen among the racks of material and notions and entertained the customers.

All in all, she said, the store took good care of their family over the years and it kept her abreast of current events and what was happening in the community.

“I also made a lot of friends here,” Felt said.