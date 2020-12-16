Watch Now: Boys and Girls Club Celebrate 25 years

Timeline: Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley

1994 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley first opened its doors for a short summer program at Harry Barry Park. This consisted of a two-week program for about 25 kids. The city of Twin Falls donated the building. With many community leaders lending their time, talents and treasures to remodel the building.

1995 — Through the generosity of the city of Twin Falls, and Cliff and Ione Smallwood, the club moved to the Graybill building on Maxwell and Shoshone.

1998 — The Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley moved to its current location on the College of Southern Idaho Campus. This was accomplished by a large donation from the Smallwoods and the use of CSI’s property.

2003 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, Buhl Unit, holds first summer program. This was accomplished through many community donations and the use of Popplewell Elementary.

2004 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, Buhl Unit, had its first afterschool program at Popplewell Elementary.

2006 — Club expands, builds a business and administrative wing.

2010 — Twin Falls Club expands on the west end to provide storage, three offices and an extra classroom.

2014 — Club held 20th Anniversary Celebration at the home of Gregg and Sallee Middlekauff.

2015 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, Buhl Unit, opens doors to the first summer program in the newly constructed Clubhouse. The building is located next to the Buhl Middle School.

2015 — Phase 1 of the capital campaign gets underway. Club renovates entire building, including flooring, painting, new plumbing, bathrooms and fiberglass-reinforced panels throughout, plus added on a lobby to secure the Club.

2017 — Club expands to Rupert with its first summer program. This was accomplished through a partnership with the city of Rupert and the Minidoka County School District.

2017 — Rupert program expands into Rupert Elementary for afterschool program.

2018 — Rupert Club expands to Heyburn Elementary.

2020 — Twin Falls Club completes Phase 2 of the capital campaign, including an 8,000-square-foot expansion with early childhood classrooms and a state-of-the-art teen center.

2020 — Twin Falls Club expands into Bickel Elementary.