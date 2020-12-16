Watch Now: Boys and Girls Club Celebrate 25 years

TWIN FALLS — Since its inception, the Boys and Girls Clubs have been all about the kids.
"We do whatever it takes to build great futures for America's young people," the national organization's website says.
Three women in Hartford, Connecticut, organized the first Boys Club in 1860 to take young men off the streets and build their character "by capturing the boys' interests... and increasing their personal expectations and goals."
New groups quickly sprang up on the East Coast. In 1906, more than 50 Boys Clubs formed the Federated Boys Clubs of Boston and the organization was well on its way to go national.
Nearly a century later, in 1990, the group changed its name to The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and the movement made its way to Twin Falls.
Cassidy Littleton says the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley has made her who she is today.
Littleton, 22, was raised in Twin Falls foster homes. She joined the Club when she was 8 years old, and the Club gave her life structure and continuity.
As she grew older, her education faltered and she nearly dropped out of high school. She felt higher education was out of her reach.
But before giving up, Littleton thought back to her Boys and Girls Club background and realized the Club could save her future. At 16, she went to work for the Club and by working to build new programs, she renewed herself.
She spearheaded the kindergarten and teen programs, the Smart Girls Program for girls leadership and the Keystone Program for academic leadership, community involvement, healthy lifestyles and college preparation.
Her achievements culminated in a mother/daughter conference each year.
Littleton twice won the award for the Boys and Girls Clubs' premier "Youth of the Year" program — both statewide and regionally — and competed in the national program. In total, her winnings equaled a full-ride scholarship.
Littleton is now a senior at Boise State University studying public relations. She says she is indebted to those at the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley who reached out to her.
"They motivated me to get back on track," Littleton said. "Without that intervention, I don't think I would be in college. Without (the Boys and Girls Club), I had no opportunity for college."
Humble beginnings
The organization's beginnings here were humble: A two-week-long summer program in 1994 for two dozen children at Harry Barry Park.
Its concept was simple: "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens."
The Club was the second in Idaho, preceded only by Lewiston .
The group first operated out of an old city recreation building at Harry Barry Park, its first board president, Dennis Bowyer, told the Times-News. Bowyer supervised the city's recreation program at the time.
The following year, the Boys and Girls Club moved into the Graybill Building on Maxwell Avenue and Shoshone Street South, courtesy of Cliff and Ione Smallwood. The large building had one problem, Bowyer said. The property had no lawn.
The Smallwoods made The Boys and Girls Club their legacy, Bowyer said, first by donating $75,000.
The Smallwoods then upped the ante to $500,000.
"They wanted to see this in their lifetime," Bowyer said.
Things began to fall into place.
"None of us would have imagined how fast it was going to snowball," Bowyer said.
The Smallwood donation cinched the group's current location on the College of Southern Idaho campus.
"It was the last 'non-CSI' building allowed on campus," Bowyer said.
Over the years, the board blossomed under numerous presidents, today's board President Gregg Middlekauff said.
Dan Willie — president and owner of the Oasis Stop 'N Go chain, The Garden of Eden, and Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center — was the first business owner to take charge. Willie teamed with the Club's executive director at the time, Don Hall, now a Twin Falls County Commissioner.
"Don and I knew that we needed funding," Willie said. "I donated $1,000 in 1999, then we started growing that thousand."
The first fundraiser brought in $1,000. The second raised $3,000. The totals continued to rise: $15,000, $50,000, $100,000, then a half-million, Willie said.
Prominent names — Middlekauff, Rex Lytle, Howard Crane, among others — jumped onboard.
Eventually, Gooding, Buhl and Rupert joined the Magic Valley group.
"I'm proud as punch of the organization," Willie said.
Middlekauff agrees.
"The Boys and Girls Club has given kids a chance who wouldn't have had a chance," he said. "The kids give us the passion to go out and get the money."
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
