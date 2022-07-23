WATCH NOW: Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest satisfies Art in the Park crowd

TWIN FALLS — From popcorn to cupcakes, bacon wrapped hot dogs to tacos, City Park was a cornucopia of tasty treats on Friday.

Food trucks lined the sidewalk near the band shell, offering a variety of options for customers.

The Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest included nine different food vendors, live music and multiple artist booths for customers to peruse and just one portion of the Magic Valley Arts Council's Art in the Park event.

Milo's Munchies, one of the food vendors at the event, offered a variety of hot dogs and sausages for patrons to enjoy.

"I love the idea of quick, cheap, munchie-type food," owner Milo Rey said.

This is Milo Munchies first year in business and Rey is already looking for a permanent location for his business. He hopes to open shop by the end of the month.