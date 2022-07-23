 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

WATCH NOW: Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest satisfies Art in the Park crowd

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — From popcorn to cupcakes, bacon wrapped hot dogs to tacos, City Park was a cornucopia of tasty treats on Friday.

Food trucks lined the sidewalk near the band shell, offering a variety of options for customers. 

The Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest included nine different food vendors, live music and multiple artist booths for customers to peruse and just one portion of the Magic Valley Arts Council's Art in the Park event.

Milo's Munchies, one of the food vendors at the event, offered a variety of hot dogs and sausages for patrons to enjoy.

"I love the idea of quick, cheap, munchie-type food," owner Milo Rey said. 

This is Milo Munchies first year in business and Rey is already looking for a permanent location for his business. He hopes to open shop by the end of the month. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Shoshone Arts in the Park

Shoshone Arts in the Park

SHOSHONE — For the town’s signature event, this weekend’s Arts in the Park welcomes some 50 artists from around the Mountain West, offering pa…

Declo Days: Small-town pride on display July 8-9

Declo Days: Small-town pride on display July 8-9

“I thought why don’t we get all these groups together at once and have a larger celebration for the community of Declo,” Denton Darrington said. “It turned out to be a good idea and we named it Declo Days.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News