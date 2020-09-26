Watch now: Air St. Luke’s crew makes several trips up Mount Idaho to assist injured hiker

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHALLIS — A mountain rescue near the top of one Idaho’s highest peaks tested the skills of the Air St. Luke’s 2 crew members — and they passed with flying colors.

Late in the afternoon on Sept. 5, a hiker needed medical help near the top of Mount Idaho — a popular climbing spot and the state’s seventh-highest peak at 12,065 feet above sea level. The mountain is one of seven Idaho “12ers” (peaks above 12,000 feet) along the Lost River range in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Custer County.

Air St. Luke’s crew pilot Scott Prow, paramedic Bret Turner and registered nurse Kenna Olmsted were dispatched from St. Luke’s Magic Valley, but the hiker was on a very steep slope. Due to the terrain, Air St. Luke’s 2, the only twin-engine air ambulance based in Idaho, could not land nearby.

Instead, Prow found a small saddle on the western ridge at 10,800 feet and landed in the “sweet spot.” Challenging conditions led to a cautious approach into the landing area.

Once on the ground, Turner hiked to the individual and provided medical care. The Bell 429 helicopter also was used to shuttle volunteers from Custer County to assist. Turner and some of those volunteers stayed the night on the mountain.