Watch Live: Magic Valley Nurses - The Heart of Health Care

Two people were flown to hospitals after a head-on crash late Saturday on Interstate 84.
Firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Ross Falls in the South Hills.
South Central Public Health in the Magic Valley had six cases.
The Bellevue deputy marshal whose TikTok videos done in uniform have been seen by millions has signed a book deal and is returning to work, according to a new video.
A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
Idaho plans to execute a terminally ill 65-year-old inmate — it would be the first execution in the state in nearly a decade.
“Triple C Concrete is and has been a local concrete supplier for well over 50 years with plants in Twin Falls, Jerome, and Rupert. We employee over 50 people that live in the Magic Valley.”
Air St. Luke's landed at Harmon Park Wednesday evening to pick up a patient.
Officials say a fire that started in the South Hills south of Ross Falls was mapped Tuesday night at about 19 acres.
The first flight from Denver landed in Twin Falls on Wednesday afternoon. Local officials spoke about how the flight will promote regional tourism and make traveling more convenient.
