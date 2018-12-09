BOISE — The Idaho Department of Insurance is warning consumers shopping for health insurance to be wary of telemarketers and websites promoting discount health plans that allegedly meet requirements of the Affordable Care Act. The department has received numerous complaints from consumers who say they were misled.
Consumers are encouraged to call 208-334-4250 or go to doi.idaho.gov to verify the licensing of any person, agency or company using robocalls or online advertisements to promote discounted plans claiming to be ACA-compliant.
The department advises consumers seeking health coverage to use the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, or call 855-944-3246 to speak with a Your Health Idaho representative.
“I highly recommend consumers use the state’s insurance exchange, or work with a licensed local agent or someone they know and trust to carefully evaluate plan options,” Director Dean Cameron said in a statement.
Consider the following when shopping for a legitimate health plan:
- Confirm whether the plan is ACA compliant.
- Ask for a copy of the plan’s limitations and exclusions — what is and is not covered.
- Clarify any limitations on pre-existing conditions.
- Determine if the plan considers your doctor or hospital as in-network.
- Review the benefits of receiving out-of-network care.
- Examine the benefit maximums — often the total amount a plan will pay.
- Document the contact information of any individual trying to sell you a plan, especially those not based in Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.