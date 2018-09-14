BLISS — The water level of the Snake River south of Lower Salmon Falls Dam will be fluctuating more than usual next week to allow inspectors to access the Shoestring Bridge south of Bliss.
Boaters, shore anglers, irrigators and anyone else on or near the river through the Bliss Reach should be aware of flow changes on Monday and Tuesday.
In coordination with the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Power will reduce flows through the area by holding water upstream behind the Lower Salmon Falls Dam.
River flows will rise on Monday to create additional space in the Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir; then flows will decrease Tuesday to allow for the inspection.
Water levels in Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir will be about two feet lower than normal from Monday through Tuesday morning at Shoestring Bridge and the boat ramp. At other locations, such as where the Malad River enters the Snake, the difference could be more than four feet.
Water levels in Bliss Reservoir will drop by about two feet on Tuesday as the lower flows are routed through the reservoir, then increase Tuesday afternoon as the reservoirs refill and flows return to normal.
Idaho Power has received the necessary approvals from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies for the water level changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.