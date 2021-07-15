Washington woman injured in Declo crash

DECLO — A 26-year-old Wenatchee, Washington, woman was injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash near Declo.

Idaho State Police said that about 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Hannah N. Ames was eastbound on I-84 east of Declo in a 1999 Ford F250.

Ames' vehicle went off the left shoulder into the median, rolled and came to rest in the westbound lanes, Idaho State Police said.

Ames was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Ames was wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

The westbound lanes were blocked for about two hours.

