WENDELL — The driver of a semi was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after his vehicle overturned on Interstate 84 Monday east of Wendell.
Afshin Ahmadi Saberdoust, 48, of Redmond, Washington, was going west on I-84 in a 2015 Volvo tractor semi pulling one box trailer, Idaho State Police reported. He drove off the right shoulder, over-corrected back into the right lane and then drove off the shoulder near milepost 159 at about 3:48 p.m. The semi overturned and blocked one lane of travel for more than seven hours.
Ahmadi Saberdoust was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. He was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Fire Department and the Jerome County Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.