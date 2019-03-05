BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that Wells Fargo has launched a consumer redress program associated with a December 2018 settlement with Idaho, 49 other states and the District of Columbia. The program will allow consumers who haven’t yet been made whole through other remediation programs to ask that Wells Fargo review their inquiry for possible relief.
“The settlement dealt with numerous allegations dating all the way back to 2002, meaning many Idahoans may have been affected by the bank’s dishonest behavior,” Wasden said in a statement. “I encourage any Idaho consumers who may have been damaged to participate and seek the relief they may deserve.”
The new review program was a key component of the recent settlement that resolved claims that the bank violated state consumer protection laws by:
- opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent
- improperly referring customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies
- improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and unnecessary collateral protection insurance
- failing to ensure that customers received refunds of unearned premiums on certain optional auto finance guaranteed asset/auto protection products
- incorrectly charging customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees
As part of the program, Wells Fargo will maintain a website that contains information regarding consumers’ eligibility for redress. The website describes the issues covered by the settlement agreement and provides phone numbers for consumers who wish to request review. Go to wellsfargo.com/commitment/redress.
Consumers with questions or concerns may call the following Wells Fargo phone numbers:
- Unauthorized accounts/improper retail sales practices — 1-844-931-2273
- Improper renters and life insurance referrals — 1-855-853-9638
- Force-placed collateral protection auto insurance — 1-888-228-9735
- Guaranteed asset/auto protection refunds — 1-844-860-6962
- Mortgage interest rate lock extension fees — 1-866-385-5008
