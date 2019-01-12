BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that companies Robert Bosch and Fiat Chrysler will pay more than $171 million as part of proposed settlements involving illegal emissions.
Specifically, the settlements resolve allegations that the German engineering company Bosch supplied and helped program illegal emissions defeat-device software used by Fiat Chrysler in diesel vehicles to circumvent emission standards for air pollutants. Bosch also supplied the software to Volkswagen, which settled with states in June 2016.
Under the proposed settlements, Bosch and Fiat Chrysler will pay $3 million to the state of Idaho. As directed by state law, the money will be deposited into the state’s Consumer Protection Fund.
Bosch will pay Idaho just over $1 million. The proposed agreement also requires Bosch to maintain strict processes to monitor compliance and to refuse to accommodate requests for defeat-device software.
Fiat Chrysler will pay Idaho $2 million for deceptively and unfairly marketing, selling and leasing the vehicles to consumers. The company is prohibited from engaging in future unfair or deceptive acts in its dealings with consumers. Fiat Chrysler will also have to carry out obligations under a related settlement, which include eliminating the defeat-device features from the relevant software; providing eligible owners and lessees extended warranties; and, together with Bosch, paying eligible owners who take their vehicle to an authorized dealer for the software repair.
The average restitution for consumers is expected to be around $2,900. For former owners and lessees, restitution is likely to be about $1,000.
For more information for those affected, go to EcoDieselSettlement.info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.