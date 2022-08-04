Warning signs planned for Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS — Cory Grant Collard was the latest victim of Pillar Falls.

The 31-year-old from Payson, Utah, was a new father, married to his sweetheart from junior high school. An athlete, Collard loved skateboards, wakeboards and snowboards. He was an outstanding student and graduated with honors from Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

He was dedicated to his brothers, especially after the loss of one of them a year ago, and enjoyed spending time with them. "That is exactly what they were doing at the time of Cory’s passing," his obituary reads.

Utah man drowns at Pillar Falls Pillar Falls may look serene, but dangerous undercurrents can pull people under, police say.

A call came into the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a man had gone under the water at Pillar Falls. Collard had been under a significant amount of time before being pulled out of the river. First aid was administered but he died that evening at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital.

The death is tragic but only one of a string of drownings at Pillar Falls: Officials estimate eight drownings and two near-drownings over the past decade. Three people drowned there in 1994 within a three-week period.

North Carolina man hospitalized after kayaking through Pillar Falls A North Carolina man kayaked through Pillar Falls and nearly drowned.

The falls, with its pillar-shaped rocks emerging from the river east of the Perrine Bridge, look serene enough. The main chute might look “like a simple little waterslide,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl of the sheriff’s office. But in reality, it can be deadly.

Several underwater tubes act as “leg-catchers,” Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Director Rocky Matthews said Thursday. Undertows and other hazards make it a risky place, especially for those not familiar with the area.

Warning people about the dangers isn’t easy. Mencl and other waterway patrol officers from the sheriff's office talk to people at the falls about the dangers, but they can't always be there. Drowning victims are most often people who are swimming and walking around the falls.

As far as placement of warning signs, "it isn’t as simple as screwing a sign into a rock,” Matthews said. Several government entities, including the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Idaho Department of Lands and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, may need to sign off on such signage.

Getting things done with all the entities and paperwork involved has been frustrating, Lt. Daron Brown said.

A plan is now in place to get buoys with warning signs placed at Pillar Falls.

The wording of the signs hasn’t been determined yet, but the message will be that the water is dangerous, said Mencl.

While admitting that placement of the buoys constitutes a “gray area” due to the distance from Centennial Park, Matthews says it is within the legal right of the Parks and Waterways department. The buoys won't be anchored into the rock but by 50-gallon drums filled with cement.

“I think we are doing the right thing,” Matthews said. The department has other similar buoys, including “no wake” signs near Centennial Park and buoys warning of rock hazards at Murtaugh Lake.

The "DEQ supports protecting human health and has no concerns with signs being placed around waterways," Idaho Department of Environmental Quality regional administrator Sue Switzer said.

As far as the other government agencies, Matthews said, "I don't think this will give them reason to complain."

UPDATE: Body of Pillar Falls drowning victim recovered Authorities spent much of Thursday waiting for the water level to drop so they could find the body of a 22-year-old man who drowned Wednesday night at Pillar Falls.

Buhl Man Saved From Drowning in Pillar Falls A man who became trapped within Pillar Falls Saturday was saved by the efforts of bystanders who held his head above water.

A Parks and Waterways meeting coincidently took place Monday, three days after the most recent drowning, and a safety discussion around Centennial Park was on the agenda.

“We, for the better part of two hours, basically discussed issues at (Centennial Park) and Pillar Falls,” Matthews said.

Saturday’s drowning wasn’t the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back, he said, but it has been on the minds of board members.

“When you talk about someone drowning, the room gets pretty sober and changes the tone,” Matthews said.

Someone suggested the signs contain pictures of skulls and crossbones, he said.

Whatever wording is chosen, Mencl said he knows it’s not a 100% solution. There are signs all over Centennial Park telling people where to park, for instance, and then violators “wonder why they got a $150 fine.”

Washington Man Missing in Snake River A 41-year-old man from Washington state is missing and presumed drowned after falling into the Snake River near Pillar Falls.

Most of the local people who visit Pillar Falls are aware of the danger and the signs will be most helpful to tourists, Mencl said.

"Tourism has brought a lot of people into Twin Falls County," he said. "We get a lot of people from Utah and Treasure Valley."

Mencl wasn't sure of the timeline for getting the buoys in the water, as the signs' wording will need to be approved by the legal department.

Twin Falls resident D'ante Vargas said he agreed with the effort to place signs.

"As a local, I think signage at tourist-driven places would let them know the worries of the river," Vargas said. He works at the Twin Falls Visitor Center and said he warns people about Pillar Falls when they ask for places to recreate.

"I always advise tourists to not swim close to the waterfalls themselves," he said. "If tourists were more aware of the situation I think the number of accidents would drop."