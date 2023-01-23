Warming center opens for homeless in Twin Falls: 'We know there's a need'

TWIN FALLS — The doors are open and news is getting out about the newly opened warming center meant to provide a comfortable, safe place for the area's homeless population to stay the night

No one showed up on Friday and Saturday, the first two nights it was open, but three people took advantage of the center Sunday night, said Randy Wastradowski, community services director at South Central Community Action Partnership in Twin Falls.

The center, open from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., is at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone Street and 6th Avenue North in Twin Falls.

"We know there's a need out there," he said, adding he's heard many stories of people living out of their vehicles.

To help spread the word about the opening of the center, food baskets distributed by the Valley House and South Central Community Action Partnership will soon include a flyer notifying recipients.

The center is expected to be open most days when the low temperature is 29 degrees or colder. It is scheduled to close for the season at the end of February and open again next winter.

The warming center has tables and chairs, restrooms, snacks and beverages. Cots and hot meals are not provided, but a person could rest their head on a table or sleep on the floor, Wastradowski said.

He said it is not the intent of the partnership between the Valley House, Region 4 Homeless Coalition and Taproot Church to have the center to become a full-fledged shelter.

The center is still in need of volunteers. That's why it won’t be open on the night of Monday, Jan. 23, due to lack of help, Wastradowki said.

A few volunteers have come forward, but “we could use all the help we can get,” he said.

People interested in volunteering should contact John Spiers at 208-432-2319 or valleyhouse.john@gmail.com.