 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Warm weather and cold beer: Blue Lakes Rotary Club hosts Beer Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Magic Valley Beer Festival

Local band Front Porch Flavor performs Saturday during the Magic Valley Beer Festival at Twin Falls City Park.

 ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Those attending Saturday's Magic Valley Beer Festival enjoyed warm weather, good music and cold beer.

With 120 beers by 48 brewers to choose from, "I think a lot of people who come here have a strategy," said Jennifer Moss of the Blue Lakes Rotary Club, which sponsored the annual event., in its 11th year.

2022 Magic Valley Beer Festival

Representatives of Melvin Brewing talks to a customer Saturday during the Magic Valley Beer Festival.

Some people might stick to porters, others to IPAs, Moss said. No matter what beer they chose, they got something good.

It was common to hear those attending encouraging others on what beers to select with their allotted tickets.

2022 Beer Festival

Marshall Bolen, of Boise, steadies a jenga tower at the Magic Valley Beer Festival on Friday at Twin Falls City Park.

Marshall Bolen, visiting from Boise, enjoyed himself.

"This is great," Bolen said, taking notice of the setting and the unique City Park bandshell where Front Porch Flavor was playing, belting out tunes from the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty. The Heath Clark Band and Shenanigans were also scheduled to perform.

People are also reading…

The Blue Lakes Rotary Club raised $58,000 last year that went toward various local charities and Moss hoped for a similar amount this year. A good chunk of this year's money will go toward the planned Children's Museum of the Magic Valley. A silent auction was held, and raffle items included a grill and kayak.

Some 900 tickets were sold prior to the festival and tickets were available at the gate, along with $10 tickets for designated drivers.

Beer Festival 2022

Josh and Jenna Hagley of Wood River Brewing stand by their sign Saturday during the Magic Valley Beer Festival in Twin Falls.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art and Soul winners announced

Art and Soul winners announced

The artist recently named the grand prize winner of the 12th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley encourages other would-be artists to get involved.

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News