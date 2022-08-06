Warm weather and cold beer: Blue Lakes Rotary Club hosts Beer Festival

TWIN FALLS — Those attending Saturday's Magic Valley Beer Festival enjoyed warm weather, good music and cold beer.

With 120 beers by 48 brewers to choose from, "I think a lot of people who come here have a strategy," said Jennifer Moss of the Blue Lakes Rotary Club, which sponsored the annual event., in its 11th year.

Some people might stick to porters, others to IPAs, Moss said. No matter what beer they chose, they got something good.

It was common to hear those attending encouraging others on what beers to select with their allotted tickets.

Marshall Bolen, visiting from Boise, enjoyed himself.

"This is great," Bolen said, taking notice of the setting and the unique City Park bandshell where Front Porch Flavor was playing, belting out tunes from the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty. The Heath Clark Band and Shenanigans were also scheduled to perform.

The Blue Lakes Rotary Club raised $58,000 last year that went toward various local charities and Moss hoped for a similar amount this year. A good chunk of this year's money will go toward the planned Children's Museum of the Magic Valley. A silent auction was held, and raffle items included a grill and kayak.

Some 900 tickets were sold prior to the festival and tickets were available at the gate, along with $10 tickets for designated drivers.

