TWIN FALLS — How much would you pay for a community recreation center in Twin Falls? Twenty-nine percent of residents might be willing to pay $1-50 in extra taxes, and another 21 percent may be willing to pay $51-100 annually.
On Tuesday, the city released the findings from a citizen survey taken earlier this year regarding a potential community center. Among other findings, it was reported that 65 percent of survey respondents said they would likely support a tax increase for Twin Falls to develop a community center.
But at the same time, costs or user fees were the highest barrier for people to using existing private facilities.
“It has to be something that we take into account moving forward,” Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said.
The results included 706 responses from a mail-in survey and 805 responses from an online survey. The city had sent out 3,500 mailers to a random sampling of the community, but the online survey was open to everyone. A Parks and Recreation ad-hoc committee commissioned the survey as part of a feasibility study for a potential community center.
“We’re doing a feasibility study and this was one of the first steps to determine if we need one or if the public wants one,” committee member Eric Smallwood said.
He was pleased but unsurprised, with the results.
“It provided the validity to keep moving forward on the feasibility study,” Smallwood said.
Here are some of the findings reported by RRC Associates:
- A warm-water activity pool was the No. 1 vote-getter for amenities to be included. It would also be the most expensive feature, but would generate higher revenues, Humble said.
- Respondents indicated it would be important for a community center site to include space for playgrounds or shelters and access to trails. Outdoor water parks or splash pads were also highly requested, a statistic Humble found interesting given the arrival of two splash pads to Twin Falls in recent years. “Apparently people are loving it and want more of it,” he said.
- About half of survey respondents said the city was ineffective at communicating with them. “We need to think about how we do that, and we need to do that a little bit better,” Humble said. The survey respondents indicated they would like to get information from local media and social networking.
- People with children were much more ardent supporters of developing a community center.
- More than half of respondents currently use health/fitness clubs, YMCA or city-operated facilities.
