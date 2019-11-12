KETCHUM — Warm Springs Ranch, which has sat vacant for years since a large hotel project fell through, is back on the drawing board.
Will Gustafson, a real estate developer based in Santa Barbara, California, recently placed the project under contract. He will spend the next few months determining what the best use should be for the 80-acre site that sits between downtown Ketchum and the Warm Springs base area of Bald Mountain.
A Planned Unit Development and a Development Agreement entitles a large mixed-use project that includes a hotel and residential and commercial components.
“We’re not going to do that,” project manager Jim Garrison said.
Garrison, who was project manager for Limelight Hotel Ketchum and the Argyros Performing Arts Center, said the developer intends to significantly rework the plan. He will hold a series of small community meetings, each with six to eight people, to figure out just what should be there.
Gustafson, owner of Synergy Golf Partners, is known for small resort-type golf courses. He caused angst among some Boiseans after purchasing the 116-acre Plantation Country Club near State and Glenwood streets in December 2018. But he said he had no immediate plans to do away with the 102-year-old course, which is the second oldest golf course in Idaho.
The Warm Springs Ranch project will almost assuredly not include a golf course. But just what it will include remains to be determined, Garrison said.
“One thing I can assure you is that a large part will remain for walking dogs,” he said, alluding to the popularity of the 80-acre site which attracts dozens of dog owners and their dogs daily and is widely known as “the dog park.”
Garrison said the developer realizes that the Warm Springs Ranch is a very important legacy project for the community and that it deserves special attention.
“The team will evaluate the best approach to return some of the historic uses we all miss, in combination with new uses that best fit the property and our community,” he said.
Warm Springs Ranch boasted a popular restaurant famous for its king crab legs, prime rib and piping-hot scones dripping with honey. It also boasted a small golf course and for several years offered wintertime horse-drawn sleigh rides and gourmet meals served up in a yurt.
“I miss the things that used to be there,” Garrison said. “We’re still formulating what will best blend in with the neighborhood in the future.”
Helios Development Company had hoped to build a huge 728,000-square-foot development that would have included a hotel, homes, villa estates, a golf course and a public park.
It was approved in 2009 but was never built because of the economic downturn. Ketchum Attorney Ed Lawson said there was no way developers could attract investors for such a large project following the 2008 recession.
The Limelight Hotel has since opened on Main Street in Ketchum. And a hole has been dug across the street for another hotel. Its developer is still trying to get financing after receiving approval from the city.
PEG Companies, a commercial real estate development and investment firm based in Provo, Utah, hopes to develop a full-service boutique hotel a block away from the Limelight at 280 River St.
The hotel would be a Marriott property, but it would not be a massive mainstream Marriott hotel, PEG Development Manager Nick Blayden said, but a one-of-a-kind hotel with a unique design.
