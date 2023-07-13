Jeffrey Day lay low in the cornfield while a police drone buzzed overhead. The suspect and his sidekicks had just fled into the farmer’s field that fall day in 2022 and he was determined not to be caught.

A manhunt was launched — one of the most high-profile in recent memory — with officers from the Idaho State Police, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department searching for the suspects at Red Cap Corner. Equipment including ladder trucks and drones were deployed to help law officers track them down.

After hours of searching on Sept. 5, Day was the only suspect remaining in the cornfield and was elusive enough to have law officers call off the search as daylight waned.

It was a disappointment, but Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said he was confident Day would still be captured.

A warrant for the 29-year-old was issued and entered into a national database. The fugitive was caught in March near Tacoma, Washington. Upon extradition, he was incarcerated in the Twin Falls County Jail.

Day was later released on his own recognizance and pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing officers, court records say. He awaits sentencing Aug. 7 in Twin Falls.

Day’s story as a fugitive from Idaho justice isn’t unique. Southern Idaho counties, the state of Idaho, and indeed the nation, are awash in active warrants.

Perry had seen it before, where someone flees to a nearby state only to be nabbed later.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for about 30 years,” Perry said.

Numbers are staggering. Officials say there are more than 5.7 million open arrest warrants in the United States today, officials say.

Twin Falls Police Sgt. Kevin Loosli, with the department's Special Investigations Unit, recently scanned the list of active warrants from Twin Falls County — 30-plus pages in all. About 1,200 active warrants were on those pages, with some people having more than one.

But that list isn’t complete.

“This to me is a small portion of the picture,” Loosli said, referring to additional federal warrants that aren't on the list.

You name the offense, and there is a good chance it will be there somewhere in page after page of the listings: Reckless driving, fraud, telephone harassment, leaving the scene, petit theft and drug-related offenses.

“You look at the warrant list, and it kind of runs the gamut, from reckless driving to attempted strangulation or worse," Twin Falls County Sheriff's Lt. Aaron Koopmans said. "You get a sampling that everyone in law enforcement deals with.”

More than one active warrant exists for every 100 county residents, and law officers try to whittle away at the daunting task of bringing wanted fugitives to justice.

Koopmans has a message for people who have active warrants.

“If we come across someone with a warrant, we will arrest them,” he said.

Who are they?

The people on active warrant lists can be seen as a long list of people who don’t want to take care of their legal problems, Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said. The list in his county contains about 975 active warrants.

“Most of them are due to failure to appear,” Oppedyk said. The bottom line, he said, is many people don't show up to court when they have scheduled hearings.

Other people, Koopmans said, are suspected of being involved in a crime and flee before investigators are able to secure a warrant.

A lot of the crimes might be considered less serious: Perhaps someone was found with a small quantity of marijuana and, as a result, a judge put a bond of a few hundred dollars on them. The person bonds out, never to be seen again.

On the Twin Falls County warrant list, available to the public online along with Jerome and Cassia counties, there are bonds ranging from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A big question, the Jerome sheriff and other law officers interviewed by the Times-News said, is how many people still reside in Magic Valley.

Oppedyk has a hunch that the majority of the people listed on the warrants list remain in the region. There are, however, a lot of people who aren’t from the area who got into legal problems here, then posted bail and fled, without any intent to come back.

“They figure they won’t come back to Idaho,” he said.

Extradition

Warrants are input to a national database. If the person is, for example, picked up for another crime or even a traffic stop in Texas, the warrant should pop up when the Texas law officer runs a check on the individual.

The next issue that comes up is one of extradition.

Is it worth a county paying to send deputies from southern Idaho to a location thousands of miles away to haul a person back who was charged with a lesser crime? It’s the prosecuting attorney who makes the call.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said every case has to be looked at on its own merits.

Loebs admits that someone with a warrant for petty theft involving a small amount of money is likely not going to be extradited from out of state. But he doesn’t look closely at the cost.

If someone has a warrant for a serious crime such as armed robbery or child molestation, “cost isn’t relevant,” he said.

And that was the case recently in Oppedyk's county. A man wanted on a warrant for lewd conduct in Jerome County was found living in Florida.

Due to the serious nature of the crime, “he needed to come back,” Oppedyk said. It cost thousands of dollars to get the suspect back, but he said it was worth it.

Warrants usually indicate how far away a suspect can be extradited — sometimes only from a neighboring county or in-state. For serious crimes, it can be nationwide. And once a person is found to have a warrant, the person in that jurisdiction has 14 days to pick them up.

Twin Falls bail-bond agent Eva Ramirez has been frustrated a time or two by a warrant deemed not vital for extradition. One of them was a misdemeanor DUI case.

"I knew where the guy was; we had an address," she said. "But, because it was a misdemeanor, they wouldn't make the warrant extraditable."

Most often two deputies are sent for the extradition process, Oppedyk said.

Setting bail

Shelli Tubbs, the trial court administrator for the 5th Judicial District, said judges consider several issues: Ensuring the appearance of defendants before the courts, protecting the right of defendants to bail as constitutionally provided, and ensuring the protection and safety of victims, witnesses and the public.

“A judge considers all these things,” Tubbs said.

There isn’t a set dollar amount for a specific offense, she said, and judges consider what to put the dollar amount on. Prosecution and defense attorneys make their recommendations for bail, and judges take that into account.

A defendant who has a steady job and has ties to the area, such as other family members living here, is often considered less of a flight risk.

It’s a balancing act, Oppedyk said.

“I don’t want everyone waiting in jail — that would cause people to lose their jobs,” he said. "But there needs to be some way to compel them to take care of their court business.

You have to balance the good of the community with everything else.”

High bonds are seen in cases involving murder, child sex cases, and domestic batteries, “because there is a significant risk to the community or victims,” Loosli said.

In controlled substance cases, judges might put in a lower bond if the person admits there is an addiction problem and is seeking treatment. Generally, “the goal of the criminal justice system to me is not punishment but to alter and change behavior,” Loosli said.

Facing the music

Sometimes suspects facing relatively light sentences run from the law.

A first-time charge of reckless driving can bring six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. But Ramirez said that, depending on the circumstances, the maximum sentence would not be handed out and more than likely, the person would face penalties including fines and community service.

But occasionally people still run, even if there is a good probability the person would be found innocent of what is charged, she said. And when someone leaves the area, the bond amount will be forfeited.

When using a bail bond agent, a defendant, friend or family member, usually puts up 10% of the bond amount, but collateral needs to be provided for the remaining amount, whether it be jewelry or real estate. If a person runs, that property must be forfeited as well.

Loosli gives this advice to people who have active warrants: Contact your attorney or the court system.

“I would always encourage them to reach out to the courts,” he said. “If you have an attorney, reach out to an attorney and have a conversation to see if something can be worked out.”

Often, the sentence won’t be as bad as some might think.

“If people take responsibility for their actions, they might not face a significant issue other than some fines and probation and have to comply with other terms,” Loosli said.

And it might take the weight off of someone’s shoulders to get the matter settled.

There are likely people with warrants against them in the region that are constantly looking over their shoulders, Oppedyk said, worried they will be caught, and afraid to travel even a single mile per hour over the speed limit.

“I know I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes,” Oppedyk said.