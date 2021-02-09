Want to go east this summer? The Boise Airport will soon have a new direct flight for you

BOISE — Idaho travelers will soon have a new destination: Nashville.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it would start offering twice-weekly flights to the Music City starting May 28.

The route will run Mondays and Fridays. It will leave Boise at 9:43 a.m., according to booking information available on Allegiant’s website, and will return from Nashville at 6 a.m. Central time.

The route will be a seasonal summer service, Sean Briggs, spokesperson for the Boise Airport told the Statesman. It will run through August 16, although dates are subject to change.

It’s the airline’s third new nonstop destination in less than six months, according to a news release announcing the new destination. Others include Palm Spring International Airport, which began last fall, and to Orange County, California, which starts Friday.

“Nashville is a one-of-a-kind destination with its deep, historic musical roots and cultural scene,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said in the news release. “We’re excited to provide our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Boise-area residents to experience all that the Music City has to offer.”