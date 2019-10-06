TWIN FALLS — It’s just a little star in the corner of a driver’s license, but it could make all the difference when traveling.
The Idaho Transportation Department wants drivers to be aware that the deadline to get a Star Card, Oct. 1, 2020, is not that far away.
ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez came to the Twin Falls Department of Motor Vehicles office at County West on Friday to promote awareness of the Star Card.
“We want people to avoid the last minute crush,” Gonzalez said, as the DMV line remained short.
She reported that 20,000 people in the state have received their Star Card in the last month. “We’re going for 100% awareness.”
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Lt. Douglas Sugden agreed. “We encourage people to start early.”
The concept of the Star Card originated from the 9/11 Commission years ago, Gonzalez explained. The Department of Homeland Security initiated the REAL ID program in an effort to eliminate the possibility a person can obtain a false ID.
Without a Star Card after Oct. 1, 2020, people will not be able to board a plane or enter a federal building or military base, unless they possess a valid U.S. passport or other federally-issued identification document, Gonzalez said.
The documents required to obtain a Star Card will ensure that each individual verifies not only identity, but residency and Social Security number, Gonzalez said.
Having those documents before applying for a Star Card is vital, Sugden said. “We don’t want people to have to come back multiple times.”
By going on the internet and using the Star Tool on the Idaho Transportation Department website, each person can answer a series of questions and determine ahead of time what documents will be needed when visiting the DMV, Sugden said.
Each person may require different documents, Gonzalez said. That is especially important for those whose last name is different from that shown on their birth certificate.
Certified copies of marriage licenses or other documents may be required in such instances.
Also, proof of residency, such as utility bills, a lease, rental agreement or mortgage paperwork, bank statement or pay stub will be required, Gonzalez said.
A non-laminated Social Security card is also necessary to receive a Star Card.
If a person’s driver’s license expires prior to Oct. 1, 2020, it can be renewed as a Star Card before that deadline. For those whose license is valid after that date, they can renew as much as 25 months early, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez did clarify that the Star Card is not mandatory. “You have a choice,” she said.
She advises everyone in Idaho to opt for the Star Card, however, to prevent any issues down the road.
Complete lists of necessary documents, and a list of federally-issued identification documents that can be used in lieu of the Star Card, can be found at www.itd.idaho.gov/StarCard.
