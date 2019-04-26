{{featured_button_text}}
Boise Airport

Boise Airport

 (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons by Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA 3.0)

BOISE—Hate taking off your shoes and emptying your carry-on bags of electronics?

The expedited screening program offered by the Transportation Security Administration called “TSA Pre” can save you time and aggravation.

Those approved can breeze through security checkpoints without even taking off their belts, and time has been set aside in May for travelers to sign up at the Boise Airport.

There are 200 airports that offer TSA Pre lanes, including Boise’s, and so far 8 million people are participating in the precheck program. More than 90 percent of travelers who used these precheck lanes waited less than five minutes to get through checkpoints in the first three months of this year, according to the TSA.

But this convenience is not free. The cost is $85, and the fee is paid at time of enrollment with credit card, money order, company check or certified cashier’s check.

The window to apply for the program at the Boise Airport is short: May 20-24.

A temporary application center will be set up on the first floor of the airport near the bag carousels.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 pm. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

You can walk in and apply, but appointments are encouraged. To get started, visit www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “apply now.” Select “Boise Airport” as the enrollment location.

Children 12 and younger can participate in the precheck program as long as they are traveling with a parent or guardian.

The Boise Airport is at 3201 W. Airport Way.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments