BOISE—Hate taking off your shoes and emptying your carry-on bags of electronics?
The expedited screening program offered by the Transportation Security Administration called “TSA Pre” can save you time and aggravation.
Those approved can breeze through security checkpoints without even taking off their belts, and time has been set aside in May for travelers to sign up at the Boise Airport.
There are 200 airports that offer TSA Pre lanes, including Boise’s, and so far 8 million people are participating in the precheck program. More than 90 percent of travelers who used these precheck lanes waited less than five minutes to get through checkpoints in the first three months of this year, according to the TSA.
But this convenience is not free. The cost is $85, and the fee is paid at time of enrollment with credit card, money order, company check or certified cashier’s check.
The window to apply for the program at the Boise Airport is short: May 20-24.
A temporary application center will be set up on the first floor of the airport near the bag carousels.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 pm. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
You can walk in and apply, but appointments are encouraged. To get started, visit www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “apply now.” Select “Boise Airport” as the enrollment location.
Children 12 and younger can participate in the precheck program as long as they are traveling with a parent or guardian.
The Boise Airport is at 3201 W. Airport Way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.