Wands, spells and magic: A guide for fall events in the Magic Valley

JEROME — Grab your robe, wand and spellbook, the Harry Potter universe is coming to the Magic Valley.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a little magic and a lot of hard work, the Mountain View Barn in Jerome is hosting the 10th annual Harvest Festival.

Muggles, wizards and witches will have the opportunity to meet characters from the classic books and visit over 45 different vendors carrying themed products.

“This is fun and mystical and hilarious and magical for the kids, that’s what we do,” said event organizer Kathy Bartholomew.

The day starts with trick-or-treating, then a costume parade and wizard competition. Magic lovers can visit platform 9 3/4, Olivander’s wand shop and Hagrid’s pumpkin patch.

Due to a large turnout last year, there will be a shuttle from Moss’ Greenhouse to the barn.

The festival is just one of many fall-themed attractions for families of all sizes. Here is a guide to other magical fall events in south-central Idaho:

Buhl

Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch and Sweet Corn