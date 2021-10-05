Wands, spells and magic: A guide for fall events in the Magic Valley

JEROME — Grab your robe, wand and spellbook, the Harry Potter universe is coming to the Magic Valley.
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a little magic and a lot of hard work, the Mountain View Barn in Jerome is hosting the 10th annual Harvest Festival.
Muggles, wizards and witches will have the opportunity to meet characters from the classic books and visit over 45 different vendors carrying themed products.
“This is fun and mystical and hilarious and magical for the kids, that’s what we do,” said event organizer Kathy Bartholomew.
The day starts with trick-or-treating, then a costume parade and wizard competition. Magic lovers can visit platform 9 3/4, Olivander’s wand shop and Hagrid’s pumpkin patch.
Due to a large turnout last year, there will be a shuttle from Moss’ Greenhouse to the barn.
The festival is just one of many fall-themed attractions for families of all sizes. Here is a guide to other magical fall events in south-central Idaho:
Buhl
Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch and Sweet Corn
A U-pick pumpkin patch, the farm also has a free family-friendly corn maze and straw maze for younger children. More information can be found at crismor-u-pick-pumpkin-patch.business.site.
1748 E 4100 N, Buhl
12-7 p.m. Monday—Friday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday—Sunday
Jerome
Punkyland Pumpkin Patch
This pumpkin patch also features a petting zoo. More information can be found at facebook.com/PunkynLand.
750 E 225 N, Jerome
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday—Sunday
Twin Falls
Tubbs Berry Farm
In addition to a U-pick pumpkin patch, this farm has a straw maze, playground, apple blaster, hayride, petting zoo and gift shop. There is an admissions fee to enter the straw maze and playground. Prices can be found at tubbsberryfarm.com/pumpkin-patch.
150 S. Park Ave. W, Twin Falls
3-9 p.m. Monday—Wednesday
10 a.m. to 9 p.m Thursday—Saturday
Haunted Swamp
Visitors will meet ghosts, goblins, zombies and more on their one-mile walk through the Haunted Swamp, produced by the Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Prices can be found at magicmountainresort.com/haunted-swamp.
646 S. Park Ave. W., Twin Falls
7:30-11 p.m Saturday—Sunday
7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30th
Kiddie Day is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Twin Falls Public Library
Oct. 15: Halloween-themed parking lot movie night starts at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Make flannel pumpkins at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn. All the supplies are provided.
Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
This is the eighth year for the annual corn maze. After walking through the maze, families can check out the big slide, Magic Valley Express, petting zoo and fall games. Prices can be found at magicvalleycornmaze.com.
4345 E 3700 N, Hansen
5:30-9 p.m. on Monday. Last ticket is sold at 8 p.m.
Tuesday is by appointment only
5:30-9 p.m on Wednesday. Last ticket is sold at 8 p.m.
Thursday is by appointment only
5:30-9 p.m. on Friday. Last ticket is sold at 8 p.m.
Normal noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Haunted from dusk to 11 p.m. Last ticket sold at 11 p.m.
Burley
Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Families can enjoy the straw maze, hayride, haunted straw maze, zip line, giant slide, play area and more all while picking the perfect pumpkin. The straw maze is haunted on Saturday nights starting at 8 p.m. and the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. Prices can be found at burleystrawmaze.com.
845 E 500 S, Burley
4-9 p.m. Monday—Thursday
4-11 p.m. Friday
10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday