Walking trail on Yingst Grade in Jerome dedicated to volunteers who built it

JEROME — Together, Dr. Jim Irwin and Carl Nellis contributed countless hours building trails in the Snake Canyon, as well as volunteering for many other projects. When a flood in 2017 rendered Yingst Grade impassable to vehicles, Irwin and Nellis restored walking access to the canyon using mules, hand tools, and 5-gallon buckets.

Nellis died this year while on a trip with Irwin as the two traveled by mule in Ketchum.

Now, the walking trail that the two helped restore will bear their names, to help heal the community’s deep sense of loss.

At a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Jerome County Commissioner Bill Crozier pronounced a resolution dedicating the Carl Nellis and Jim Irwin Walking Trail.

“Carl Nellis and Jim Irwin have been dedicated and valued volunteers to Jerome County and have devoted countless hours and energy in keeping the Snake River Canyon and its trails clean, organized and beautiful,” Crozier said.

At the ceremony, Irwin spoke about the many things the two of them hauled out of the canyon over the years, usually on the backs of mules.

“Together we hauled out 1,327 tires, 24 cars over the years. I can’t tell you how many shopping carts and refrigerators and things like that,” Irwin said. “I lost my best friend and ... it’s been hard.”

“We never were looking for recognition,” Irwin said. “We were just looking to help leave a better place than it was when we entered.”

One of the main access points into the canyon from Jerome is to descend Yingst Grade, which was used by trucks hauling gravel from the canyon floor to be used for the construction of Interstate 84 in the 1970s.

The Carl Nellis and Jim Irwin Walking Trail will be one of the features of the Snake River Canyons Park, which spans the north side of the Snake River Canyon from Yingst Grade all the way east to the Hansen Bridge.