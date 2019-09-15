TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho. Registration and booths will open at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m., and the walk will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Register at alz.org/walk. For more information, text 208-631-0391.
The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer's Association is a 501c3 organization.
