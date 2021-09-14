Walk for Wishes benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho

TWIN FALLS — The Sixth Annual Walk for Wishes Magic Valley will be held on Sept. 25.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the walk kicking off at 10 a.m. sharp. This year’s walk will be an in-person event held at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Walk for Wishes Magic Valley is an event that celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho, while raising funds for future wishes. You can sign up today as a sponsor, walk team, or volunteer. There is no registration fee; though Make-A-Wish Idaho asks participants to raise $100 or more to help grant wishes for Idaho wish kids. Walkers can sign up at Idaho.wish.org.

Due to the pandemic, there are currently 145 Idaho wish kids waiting on their wishes. As the world opens back up, Make-A-Wish Idaho will need extra support to ensure that waiting wishes are granted quickly and safely. In the meantime, Make-A-Wish Idaho has been steadily granting wishes with a focus on the “to have” and “to be” wishes.

Make-A-Wish Idaho’s goal is to raise over $50,000 from the walk, enough money to grant over seven heartfelt, local wishes. To participate in the walk, register at Idaho.wish.org. For more information, please contact Helene Peterson at 208-345-9474 or by email at hpeterson@idaho.wish.org.

Make-A-Wish Idaho’s mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. A wish is not a last wish. It is a lasting wish. Make-A-Wish Idaho serves children throughout the state with offices in Boise and Pocatello. The organization is dedicated to granting every eligible wish and has granted nearly 1,700 wishes since the chapter was founded. Make-A-Wish Idaho is one of 60 chapters across the United States. Visit idaho.wish.org to learn more about the magic of a wish!

