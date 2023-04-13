It’s a fun event that calls attention to a very serious problem.

The annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at Twin Falls City Park, bringing awareness to domestic and sexual violence, along with demonstrating to grown men the pain that can come with walking in high-heeled shoes.

“The police and fire departments take part, along with people from other businesses,” said Angel Chapman-McDavid, executive director for Voices Against Violence.

Women and children can also participate, but the fun begins when men squeeze into a pair of women's shoes and walk almost a mile.

Chapman-McDavid isn't sure what advice to give the men who will struggle.

“I wish I could tell them,” she said. Perhaps, she said, walking in high heels comes more naturally to women.

Prizes will be awarded for the highest heels and most outrageous shoes, and there will be a raffle.

The event, held in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, has taken place at the Perrine Bridge in the past, but this year will be at City Park to provide better visibility.

Voices Against Violence, serving Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln, Minidoka and Cassia counties, provides shelter and support to people victimized by domestic and sexual violence.