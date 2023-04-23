Before walking a couple of laps around City Park while wearing high-heeled shoes, participants of the annual fundraiser Walk a Mile in Her Shoes on Saturday learned a sober lesson.

They gathered around the Twin Falls bandshell as speakers addressed the seriousness of the problem of sexual violence against women, which is likely the most unreported crime in the country, said Lori Stewart, victim witness coordinator for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The event raises money for the nonprofit Voice Against Violence.

Nationwide statistics indicate that one in three women experience sexual or physical violence during their lifetimes. There are more than 463,500 victims aged 12 or older of rape and sexual assault each year in the country.

Later, men paraded around City Park while wearing women’s shoes in what was likely a painful experience.

“It was a little uncomfortable,” said Nathaniel Terry, whose employer, TDS Fiber, gave him the option of participating. Plus, he said his toes were getting cold.

He immediately changed into his regular shoes after the walk.

