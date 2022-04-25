Waiting for relief: Bottlenecks in social work push wait times past three months

TWIN FALLS — Thanks to Idaho’s 2019 Medicaid expansion, more people than ever have access to mental and behavioral health and substance abuse services. That has many Magic Valley providers scrambling in search of ways to meet the increased demand.

Jaci Urie is the director of the Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Center, which provides services like counseling, therapy, peer-support groups, and case management for people seeking treatment for mental behavioral health and substance abuse.

Urie said the majority of clients using the services are covered by Medicaid, and wait times for people seeking services have grown to three months or more.

“We want to give clients the best service, and due to some of the restrictions that Medicaid requires, it just takes more time,” Urie said.

When a client first seeks services from the treatment and recovery center, they receive an initial evaluation. Clients covered by Medicaid must be evaluated by a person with a master’s level degree or higher, something Urie said is in limited supply in the Magic Valley.

“Instead of being able to have a substance-abuse counselor degree, they require that a master’s-level person do the initial evaluation,” Urie said. “Not having too many of those around, it just bottlenecked everything.”

Kim Dopson is the director of the South Central Idaho Crisis Center. Dopson said the Medicaid requirements for evaluation and diagnosis have prevented her organization from getting treatment services for clients.

“They came from the hospital with a fentanyl overdose — I’m pretty sure the diagnosis is going to be opiate use disorder,” Dopson said. “But the (evaluation) has to be done to make that diagnosis. So even though I know Jaci can get them right in to treatment, they (Medicaid) won’t accept our assessment.”

In many situations, the quicker care can be provided, the more likely it is to be successful. A three-month wait time for substance abuse treatment is a tall hurdle, he said.

“If you can’t get that client’s butt in the chair for treatment,” Dopson said, “you’re going to lose them.”

Several providers have met to find ways to address the worker shortage. In some instances, providers have shared workers to help with intake.

“I’ve partnered with another provider in the community to assist with doing some of our evaluations because we were so far out,” Urie said. “They weren’t taking new clients, but they had some time to do evaluations, so that worked out for them, too.”

This kind of work-sharing has helped, but cultivating a broader workforce will be needed to fully address the current needs.

Most social work degrees require practicum as part of the training and the county has signed affiliate agreements with several online universities to serve as a site for students working towards degrees in social work, treatment and recovery. Urie said she hopes that will result in a larger applicant pool for future employment.

“Getting them as practicum students, you hope that you’re training them to become employees,” Urie said. “At this point, this is one of our probably last efforts to do some recruiting.”

Jason Beard is the co-founder of Preferred Child & Family Services Inc, with offices in Twin Falls, Burley and Hailey.

Beard said one of the challenges many agencies who accept Medicaid clients face is a lower reimbursement rate for services provided, which means they often have less money to put toward compensation.

Some providers have stopped accepting Medicaid clients. By taking private payments, they may charge more for their services, and as a result, are able to pay clinicians at a higher rate.

“Not only is it hard to find clinicians, it’s hard to keep clinicians,” Beard said. “Because if we’re willing to work with Medicaid, our reimbursement rates are so low, even if I wanted to pay my employees better, I just can’t.”

