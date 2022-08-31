Voters turn away from Buhl school levy but approve levies in Jerome and Three Creek

BUHL — The school district and board will reassess their plant facilities projects after voters rejected a new plant facilities levy on Tuesday.

Unofficial vote totals showed 64% of ballots were opposed to a new seven-year levy to fund facilities improvements. Buhl voters had previously supported similar levies, but the higher price tag may have been a factor in this year's rejection, Buhl Superintendent David Carson said.

Carson said he was surprised by the outcome.

"I did not expect the percentage (of yes votes) to be that low,” he said. “It’s tough when inflation is this high and people are seeing their property tax increase.”

The district asked voters to approve a new levy of $900,000 per year for the next seven years. That would have been an increase of $530,000 per year from the previous seven-year levy which expires this year.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy was a tax of $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Carson said the school board will discuss the outcome at the next meeting to get an idea of why the outcome was the way it was and how to proceed.

“We appreciate the support we’ve had from the community, and we’ll use this to try and find out what we can do differently,” Carson said.

The plant facilities levy was to be used for a new lunchroom at the middle school, improve seating at the football field, as well as sidewalks and restrooms.

Meanwhile, in Jerome, voters approved a completion bond levy for a complete remodel of Jefferson Elementary School. The completion bond passed with 68% of the vote, and the $12 million bond over 20 years will not increase tax rates, according to the district.

Voters in Three Creek School District also approved a supplemental levy on Tuesday. District residents in Twin Falls and Owyhee counties voted 13-3 in favor of a two-year, $20,000 levy to hire a paraprofessional aide to support classroom instruction.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the levy is a tax of $83.58 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.