GOODING — Voters struck down Gooding County’s jail bond on the Nov. 5 election.
The bond proposed nearly $16 million over 20 years that would have gone toward expanding the jail from 21 beds to 80 as well as renovate the facility to include a new staff break room, conference, training, interviewing, separate evidence and storage rooms, male and female lockers, and evidence storage and processing rooms.
Officials estimate the cost of expansion will go up $150,000 every year the project is delayed. Hazardous conditions such as overcrowding will also be costly for the county as it creates a potential for lawsuits. It costs the county $135 a day to house inmates. An expanded jail would bring the cost down to $49 a day.
The jail’s daily population averages to about 26 inmates a day, but that number has gone up to 34 some days.
