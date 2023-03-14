Voters in six Magic Valley school districts approved levies on Tuesday.

Twin Falls School District

Voters approved Twin Falls School District’s $5.7 million per year supplemental two-year levy renewal, with 1,331 votes in favor of the levy and 709 against it.

The estimated annual taxpayer costs is $75 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Jerome Joint School District

Voters approved the Jerome School District’s $1,250,000 two-year supplemental levy renewal with 370 votes in favor and 159 votes against.

The annual estimated taxpayer cost is $58 per $100,000 per assessed taxable value.

Cassia Joint School District

Voters passed Cassia County School District’s 10-year plant facilities reserve levy with 941 votes in favor (56.99%) to 710 votes against the levy. The election required 55% approval to pass.

The levy will cost between $2,900,000 to $3,450,000 per year with the estimated annual cost to taxpayers of $101.87 to $121.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Hansen School District

Voters passed the Hansen School District’s $290,000 two-year supplemental levy renewal with 55 votes in favor and 18 votes opposed.

The estimated annual taxpayer costs is $122.39 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Gooding Joint School District

Gooding Joint School District’s supplemental levy renewal passed with 188 votes in favor and 131 against.

The levy is $759,000 for two years and the estimated annual cost for taxpayers is $86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Castleford Joint School

The unofficial tally for the Castleford Joint School District’s special 30-year $10,915,300 bond election was 131 votes in favor and 95 opposed listed under the Twin Falls County voting results.

No vote tally was supplied by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office for Owyhee County, which combines with Twin Falls County for Castleford School District election results.