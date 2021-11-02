Voters choose Cutler for Twin Falls City Council Seat 5

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.

Cutler will take Seat 5, replacing Greg Lanting who has served on the council since 2006.

"It's exciting and nerve-racking and relieving all in one," Cutler said.

There are a million things he is excited to get started on but the first is electing a new mayor.

The two newly elected council members, Cutler and Jason Brown will take office during the first Twin Falls City Council meeting in Jan. During that meeting, the council will elect a new mayor after Suzanne Hawkins' mayoral term ends in January.

"Right off the bat you start making decisions and put your name on the record," Cutler said.

This year four candidates ran for Seat 5. Liyah Babayan was the runner-up with 24.38% of the votes. More than 3,700 citizens cast their vote for Seat 5.

There was a lot of tenacity and enthusiasm among all the candidates, Cutler said. It is tough to put your name out there, he said.

Born in Twin Falls, this was Cutler's first candidacy for an elected office.

“Growth, growth, growth. That’s the big issue on everybody’s mind,” Cutler told the Times-News previously. “It’s important that we work with community members to have a well thought out strategic plan to prepare for growth while minimizing the burden on taxpayers."

Cutler said he appreciates the trust voters have placed in him and he looks forward to showing them it was a good decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0