TWIN FALLS — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. The program, now in its 51st year, offers free in-person preparation and assistance to anyone — especially those 50 and older — who can’t afford a tax preparation service.
The program is seeking volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome.
Volunteer tax preparers will complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.
Volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older lower-income taxpayers and their families who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned.
The program is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax preparation service, the organization said in a statement. It is offered in coordination with the IRS.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, call 1-888-687-2277 or go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.