 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Volunteers help to restore wildlife habitat lost to the 2020 Badger Fire

  • 0
Planting

Families volunteered to plan sagebrush and bitterbrush in the area burned in the 2020 Badger Fire in the South Hills.

 Brandon Tycz, Idaho Fish and Game

HANSEN — Volunteers came out in droves on Saturday, Oct. 16 to help biologists from the Sawtooth National Forest’s Minidoka Ranger District and Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region plant bitterbrush and sagebrush seedlings in the area of the Badger Fire in the South Hills. The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres in 2020 and impacted a large swath of critical mule deer and sage-grouse winter range.

105 volunteers from across Idaho showed up on a warm and sunny Saturday and planted about 14,000 bitterbrush and sagebrush plants.

“We had both individuals and groups come out to volunteer from throughout the Magic Valley as people from all over the state ” said Brandon Tycz, regional habitat biologist with Fish and Game. “It was great to see such a great turnout and people passionate about wildlife and their public lands. The volunteer base we have really helps us accomplish some of the things we need to get done and we are very thankful for everyone’s help.”

“A project of this scale would not have been possible to do in one day without our great partners” said Scott Soletti, Minidoka Ranger District wildlife biologist. “Partners that contributed to the project included the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Idaho Fish and Game Mule Deer Initiative and Pheasants Forever. First Lite, an outdoor clothing company based in Ketchum, Idaho graciously donated a gift card for the project as well, which was drawn for one lucky volunteer.

People are also reading…

Both the Forest Service and Fish and Game intend to continue to ask for the public’s help on similar projects in the future.

For more information about future volunteer opportunities, please contact TanaRae Alberti, Fish and Game volunteer services coordinator, at 208-324-4359 or Soletti at 208-677-8292 or scott.soletti@usda.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News