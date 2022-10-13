Volunteers have opportunity to help restore wildlife habitat

HANSEN — Residents will have a chance this month to restore wildlife habitat lost in the Badger Fire.

Some 20,000 sagebrush seedlings will be ready to go into the ground on Oct. 22, and volunteers are being asked to gather at the Dry Creek area south of Hansen for the effort. Similar events have occurred in the South Hills, the last ones being in April.

People who have volunteered in the past come from all backgrounds, with a common thread of “they all want to help restore wildlife habitat and volunteering to plant is a way of giving back to Idaho’s wildlife resources,” said Terry Thompson, Idaho Fish & Game regional communications manager.

The event is organized by the Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Magic Valley Region. Work gloves and planting tools will be provided. Volunteers should bring a lunch and water. Porta-potties will be provided at the planting sites as well.

Children can help with the event, and it isn’t difficult to plant the seedlings, which typically are about 4-6 inches tall, Thompson said.

“We provide a short training on how to plant sagebrush seedlings — with the intent of providing the best possible opportunity for the plants to survive. There are definitely proper techniques that folks need to be aware of,” he said. “That said, we have all ages come to help out — I’ve seen kids in the 6-8 year old age group there with their parents.”

According to Scott Soletti, Minidoka district wildlife biologist, “last year’s planting project was a great success, with 110 volunteers participating and planting approximately 15,000 plants. Planting success was one of the best on record with over 90% survival on many of the planted sites. These projects result in improved big game and sage-grouse habitat on some really important winter range.”

Forest Service and Fish and Game staff will meet volunteers at the bottom of the Dry Creek Road before heading up to the planting sites. Work gloves and planting tools will be provided. Volunteers should bring a lunch and water. Porta-potties will be provided at the planting sites.

First Lite, a locally-based national outdoor wear manufacturer who is committed to conservation, will be offering a $200 gift certificate to one of the volunteers who helps plant sagebrush on Oct. 22.

“Volunteers can either be individuals, families or organized groups” said TanaRae Alberti, volunteer services coordinator with Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, “it’s always heartwarming to hear from volunteers how much they enjoy getting out to help Idaho’s wildlife by restoring habitats destroyed by wildfires.”

The seedlings come from seed sources close by the burned area.

“We also use volunteers to help collect seeds that is then grown out in area nurseries, such as the Forest Service nursery outside of Boise,” Thompson said.

To sign up for this volunteer planting opportunity, contact Alberti at 208-324-4359 to ensure enough planting tools and materials are available on the day of the project.

For more information about future volunteer opportunities, contact F&G volunteer services coordinator TanaRae Alberti by calling 208-324-4359 or by emailing tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov; or contact Minidoka Ranger District wildlife biologist Scott Soletti at 208-677-8292 or by emailing scott.soletti@usda.gov.