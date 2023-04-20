Volunteers are being asked to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate big game winter range in the area burned by the Badger Fire in 2020.

The planting, organized by Idaho Department of Fish and Game in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 in the Dry Creek area south of Murtaugh. Volunteers will meet with Fish and Game staff at 8:30 a.m. at the mouth of Dry Creek Canyon.

“The 2020 Badger Fire affected a large area of important big game winter range and the time is now to start working on restoration” said Brandon Tycz, Fish and Game habitat biologist.

The goal is to plant 9,000 seedlings.

Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 to sign up or for more information. Maps with directions to both planting sites will be emailed to people signing up.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle or high-clearance vehicle is recommended to get to the planting sites, and volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.