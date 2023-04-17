BUHL — Fifty volunteers, some in boats, combed the Snake River and its banks on Saturday, hauling out 3,000 pounds of trash.

The clean-up effort focused on river access points between Buhl and Hagerman, said Skyler Farnsworth, habitat biologist, and was a partnership between the Magic Valley Region of Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Power and Ducks Unlimited.

The effort used to be an annual event, but COVID-19 halted it the last two years. After the hiatus, it was time to get back out, Farnsworth said.

The event collects the usual cans and bottles, along with larger items including tires and old mattresses, he said.

Idaho Power provided lunch to volunteers after the event, and Ducks Unlimited offered raffle prizes.