Volleyball season starts with a spike

After their first week of practice, the College of Southern Idaho played the College of Idaho in a scrimmage match at CSI in Twin Falls.
PHOTOS: CSI vs. College of Idaho scrimmage
CSI takes on College of Idaho
Outside hitter Alizaysha Sopi spikes the ball past a College of Idaho player Saturday during a scrimmage at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
CSI middle blocker Kait White high-fives teammate Mackenna Thayne after scoring a point against the College of Idaho on Saturday during a scrimmage at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
CSI outside hitter Heavenly Campbell volleys a serve hit by a College of Idaho player Saturday during a scrimmage at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
CSI takes on the College of Idaho in a scrimmage game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
