TWIN FALLS — For victims of domestic violence, hope can be difficult to find.
The success of a Voices Against Violence fundraiser earlier this month proves, however, that Hope Floats — the theme of the invitation-only gathering held at the Stone House on Nov. 2.
About 150 people in attendance enjoyed a chance to bid on trips and other items donated by area businesses, said Jessica Kaschmitter, community development coordinator for Voices Against Violence.
The net from the evening totaled $120,000, Kaschmitter said.
Those funds will fill gaps in grant funding and allow for micro-grants which help clients pay rent or buy fuel, she said.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kaschmitter said. “Our community is so giving.”
Voices Against Violence is already working on next year’s event, with donations being accepted for the auction.
The organization is also seeking donations of food and funds to supply Thanksgiving dinners to clients in need.
Clients will be part of an adopt-a-family program through Voices Against Violence, as well, which will provide gifts for Christmas.
Domestic violence services offered through Voices Against Violence are free, including consulting with advocates or case managers to create a safety plan, shelter, transportation and counseling.
Voices Against Violence deals with victims in four counties: Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Kaschmitter at 208-613-9113 or via email: jessica@vavmv.org.
