Voices Against Violence acquires Rupert domestic violence shelter

RUPERT — After a shelter staffing struggle earlier this year, Voices Against Violence, headquartered in Twin Falls, has acquired Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter.

Crossroads Harbor and VAV are both nonprofit organizations.

Voices Against Violence Executive Director Angel Chapman-McDavid said VAV acquired the organization on Oct. 4.

VAV will continue to provide the same domestic violence crisis services to Mini-Cassia clients — including emergency and 90-day shelter.

“The name on the sign out front does not matter,” said Elizabeth Burr-Jones, a Crossroads Harbor board member. “What matters is that the Mini-Cassia shelter stays open and keeps providing services to people in the area in crisis.”

Crossroads Harbor purchased a new office building, 115 W. 100 S., Rupert, this spring after receiving a $495,000 grant. It also operated a separate safehouse, which was purchased in 2005 after community members spent a couple of years raising the $50,000 to pay for it.

Burr-Jones, also an attorney, said she had suggested the Mini-Cassia assets be placed in a trust and the shelter leased to VAV for $1 a year to ensure the assets would remain in the community in the future.

“That was not discussed by the board,” Chapman-McDavid said.

Crossroads Harbor agreed in writing to transfer all of the assets to VAV, she said.

“I can’t speak to the future,” Chapman-McDavid said, “But it is fully our intention to continue to serve the Mini-Cassia area and our other four communities that we serve”

The two organizations have worked together in the past to serve clients’ needs, she said.

Talks began between the two organizations after Crossroads began struggling due to staffing issues, Burr-Jones said.

In addition, complaints had been lodged against Crossroads employees with the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence & Victim Assistance, she said.

“The nature of the complaints dealt with respect issues and some confidentiality complaints,” Burr-Jones said.

The complaints were filed by a volunteer, the volunteer’s spouse and clients at the safehouse. One employee was eventually fired, she said.

“The council was not happy with how we dealt with those complaints,” Burr-Jones said, and several demand letters followed from the council to the board.

Burr-Jones said the board twice tried to replace the terminated employee. The first time, the new hire suddenly moved out of state due to their spouse’s job and the second hire left after receiving difficult health news.

The board was unable to hire a third replacement within the time allowed by the council.

An open house was recently held to announce that the Mini-Cassia shelter is still open and the old phone number has been forwarded to VAV, Chapman-McDavid said.

The new Mini-Cassia crisis number and text line is 208-733-0100, the same number as the Twin Falls crisis line. The email address is help@vavmv.org.