Visitors to Blaine County told to shelter in place amid coronavirus outbreak

HAILEY — Central District Health is asking anyone who traveled to Blaine County in the past two weeks — March 8 to 22 — to shelter in place after three Ada County residents and a Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time in the county.

The agency says sheltering in place is not an official mandate, but it asks that people stay at home except to get necessary medical care. It also asks them to monitor their symptoms and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date.

“After that time, and provided individuals are completely symptom-free, then they can then follow recommendations CDH is providing to the general community for COVID-19,” a health district statement said.

In Blaine County, 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus.

State officials issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for Blaine County on Thursday after 11 more residents and one person from another state tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

