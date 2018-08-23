TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls nonprofit that provides free medical and dental care to those in need has a new executive director.
Janel Anderson started July 9 at Wellness Tree Community Clinic. Former director Arne Walker, who was in the position for nearly five years, left to work for Youth With a Mission Idaho in Cascade.
Anderson was attracted to the Wellness Tree job after learning about how the organization got started in 2004 by founders John and Sandra Sexton, and Dr. Rick Sandison, with deep involvement from others such as Dr. David McClusky II.
“They really had this vision of helping those less fortunate,” she said.
Wellness Tree serves adults ages 18 and older who don’t have health insurance and whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Many of those who come to the clinic are the working poor, Anderson said.
The clinic offers services to help taxpayers, she said, by providing needed health care to community members before they end up in the emergency room.
Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in social work and master of business administration. “The great thing about this position is it really utilizes all of these degrees together,” she said.
Her previous work experience includes with a Federal Qualified Healthcare Center on the Oregon coast — her most recent position — as well as being executive director of a hospice center and working as a social worker.
Earlier in her career, Anderson’s goal was to do private counseling. “That developed into wanting to do the business aspect of it,” she said.
Anderson, who is originally from Indiana, has lived all over the country. Her husband is retired from the military. She said they love the Pacific Northwest and its outdoor activities such as fishing and camping.
At Wellness Tree, there are only three paid employees and everyone else — including more than 20 health care providers — are volunteers. Even with a long list of volunteers, “we still don’t have enough,” Anderson said, and she wants to increase patient access.
Wellness Tree offers a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with check-in at 5:30 p.m. It’s first-come, first-served based on provider availability, but sometimes, not all patients can be seen.
The nonprofit also offers daytime appointments for those who can make it — whose work schedule allows — but options are limited because it’s a challenge to find health care providers who can volunteer during the daytime.
Anderson said one of her main goals is to try to provide more daytime appointment options and one way to do that could be reaching out to retired providers.
On Wednesday at Wellness Tree, for example, there weren’t any providers on the schedule that day. That meant no patients could be seen. “I’d like to change that,” Anderson said.
Beyond providing health care services, Anderson wants to help connect patients with other community resources they may need, such as for assistance with housing and food.
Another area she’d like to explore: helping those in the U.S. armed forces and veterans. “I’m not quite sure how we can help,” she said, such as whether that’s providing space or working somehow with the Veterans Health Administration.
Anderson wants Wellness Tree to have programs such as helping community members manage diabetes. And she wants to offer classes in areas such as healthy cooking and smoking cessation through partnerships with other community groups.
“There are all these amazing resources out there,” she said.
Wellness Tree is already working on a project to revamp its website and reinvigorate its social media presence, such as its Facebook page.
Anderson said it’s important in providing patient-centered care to ask those Wellness Tree serves for feedback.
“We want to ask them, ‘what are we missing?’” she said. “‘What do you need?’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.