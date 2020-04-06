Virus is 'big unknown' for dairy: Spanish virus info crucial to curb hit to Idaho dairies, experts say

It is crucial to preserve the workforce it has through the pandemic because even if the industry could hire as fast as it lost workers to sickness it would not be able to continue production at the same rates while new workers are being brought up to speed.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into it,” de Haro-Marti said. “It’s not some guy you’re going to call from one day to the other to milk a cow with no training.”

The market has been volatile as the demand for milk tumbled overnight as major consumers of dairy products closed. The industry was at a high at the end of 2019 with prices hitting as high at $20 per hundredweight, which dropped off after the holiday season and as fears of a coronavirus pandemic began. The price of milk is around $14 per hundredweight now, roughly $3 short of the typical break-even point for dairies.

“The food service and restaurant sectors have come to a grinding stop,” Eborn said. “. . . Those markets are have nearly dried up. Schools have been closed and will likely remain closed for some time across the country. School kids drink a lot of milk with school breakfast and lunch and that demand, for the most part, has disappeared.”