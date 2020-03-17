Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition

“If it sits in my nightstand, if I never touch it, I’m happy about that,” she said.

It was a decision she’s somewhat surprised she took. She has a lot of friends who oppose firearms and won’t be advertising her purchase on Facebook. “I’m crashing a line I thought I’d never crash.”

Some gun shows have been canceled, but online sales and in-person sales at federally licensed dealers appear to be up. Ammo.com has reported sales up nearly 70 percent from Feb. 23 to March 4 over the previous 11 days.

At Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Meridian, Idaho, some shelves holding handgun ammunition were nearly wiped out. The store posted signs telling customers that sales were limited to no more than two handguns per person each day and no more than one AR- or AK-platform rifles each day. It also placed limits on ammunition.

As recently as Friday, Retting Guns in Culver City, California, posted on its Facebook page that it had plenty of handguns and a decent supply of ammunition. But by the weekend, photographs showed lines extending out its doors and down the block. The store posted on its Facebook page that the staff was too busy to answer the phone or continue holding firearms safety certification classes.