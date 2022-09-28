 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vintage Vixens is back for their 2nd market of the year

Vintage Vixens is back this weekend for its second market of the year.

Vintage Vixens is a two-day vintage inspired shopping market that features over 140 curators and artists, live music and food trucks to keep your energy up as you shop.

The market is put on twice a year: One in the spring and one in the fall.

This is the ninth year putting on the market and the second year that Leanne Montgomery and her family have been in charge.

“This will be out biggest market ever,” Montgomery said. “We had a record breaking spring (market). It just keeps getting better and better.”

According to Montgomery, they will have nearly 150 vendors.

Vintage Vixens

You can find all sorts of unique things to buy such as vintage goods, repurposed items, furniture, handcrafted home décor, jewelry, homemade goods and clothing boutiques.

Vintage Vixens

According to their Facebook page, live music will be played by Brett Reid, Uppa’ Creek and Lily Pfister.

The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer inside of the three merchant buildings.

Vintage Vixens

Admission for the market is $5 which includes both days. Kids ages 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at vintagevixensmarket.ticketspice.com/tickets.

