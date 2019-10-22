TWIN FALLS — The statistics are troubling.
Throughout October, Voices Against Violence has been posting information about domestic violence on Facebook as part of the #CountMeIn movement for Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Those statistics, gathered from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, show only 5% of Domestic Violence victims report to the police. The other 95% may be dealing with it alone silently.
“Domestic violence is a silent issue,” said Jessica Kaschmitter, community development coordinator for Voices Against Violence. “That’s why awareness is important.”
As part of the awareness campaign, a candlelight vigil will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls City Park. The vigil is open to everyone and will feature brief performances of monologues, poems, songs or dances.
“We provide the candles,” Kaschmitter said.
Coffee and cocoa will be offered, as will experienced child care.
“We don’t want to have any barriers for people wanting to attend,” Kaschmitter said.
During the vigil, the children will be walked over to the Twin Falls Public Library to enjoy time indoors.
Gathered in a circle, those who choose to do so will be able to speak about their experiences with domestic violence.
“It’s a remembrance of those lost or affected by domestic violence,” education and outreach coordinator Noemi Juarez said.
Those attending the vigil can also bring personal items related to people who have been affected.
Domestic violence affects more than 10 million people every year, and less than half ever get help.
That includes both men and women.
One in three women in the United States has experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. And one in four men in the U.S. has experienced rape, physical violence and stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
“Most people don’t know what domestic violence is,” Juarez said. “There are five to six types of abuse, besides physical abuse.”
Those types of abuse include emotional, financial, spiritual and digital abuse, with the latter definitely growing with the younger generation, Kaschmitter said.
It’s important to have healthy boundaries, she added. “Your things are your things.”
Voices Against Violence staffs a hotline 24 hours a day: 208-733-0100.
Juarez pointed out that language isn’t a barrier to getting help, either.
“We offer different languages on the hotline,” she said.
All the services offered through Voices Against Violence are free, including consulting with advocates or case managers to create a safety plan, shelter, transportation and counseling.
Voices Against Violence deals with victims in four counties: Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls.
“When a victim decides to leave, it’s the most dangerous time,” Juarez said.
The abuser, wishing to regain control over the victim, sometimes takes drastic steps, such as going to the victim’s workplace, she said.
Part of her job is visiting businesses in the Magic Valley to educate them about behaviors exhibited by abusers and how to deal with situations where a victim may feel threatened in the workplace.
“One thing people don’t understand,” Juarez said. “These abusers walk among us.”
Voices Against Violence wants people to be aware that abuse can happen at any point in life, with 1 in 15 children exposed to domestic violence.
Anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence, whether current or in the past, is welcome to contact the staff and receive the help needed to deal with the trauma caused by that violence.
“They truly feel alone,” Kaschmitter said, and that isn’t necessary with such resources available.
The candlelight vigil will also confirm the victims are not alone and that domestic violence is more widespread than many admit.
Awareness is key to breaking the cycle, Kaschmitter said.
More information about Voices Against Violence is available at vavmv.org
